Another inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Peoria County Jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff says re-testing of county jail inmates for COVID-19 has begun.

Sheriff Brian Asbell says 170 inmates who had tested negative in round one have been tested a second time. Of those 170, he says 100 results have been received, and only one inmate has tested positive. Asbell says that brings the number of jail detainees who have tested positive to 38 overall.

Asbell says he should receive the results on the remaining 70 inmates tested in the second round by Friday. He says there are no new reports of employees testing positive at the jail.

The Peoria County Jail has been on lock-down since the first round of tests came back positive.

