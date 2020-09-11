‘One of a kind’ jewelry preserves and protects Peoria Park District’s natural areas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District Foundation is embracing a new way to support the park district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Development Director Jocelyn McDowell said the group teamed up with Bremer’s Jewelry to create one of a kind bracelets. Each bracelet costs $40. $20 from each sale goes to the park district.

McDowell said the money goes to the Foundation’s Legacy Fund which protects and sustains natural areas. She said for people who have enjoyed park district resources and areas during the pandemic, it’s one way to give back.

“We are dedicating funds to preserving those unique resources, sot that will release other operating funds that can be used elsewhere,” said McDowell.

She also said the bracelets make for great gifts. Bracelets can be purchased online.

