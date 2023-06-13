EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Serenity Assisted Living and Memory Care in East Peoria helped celebrated Maurice Bone’s 107th birthday Monday.

Bone is one of the oldest living residents of Illinois, she spent the day surrounded by her family and even got a visit from East Peoria Mayor John Kahl.

Bone still hasn’t lost her humor, as she compared herself to “older than dirt” when told her age.

“Just keep on breathing, I guess I feel good, no complaints,” said Bone when asked what the key to living more than a century was.

Mayor Kahl declared June 13 to be Maurice Bone Day in East Peoria.