One of West Peoria’s biggest parades canceled for second year in a row

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A parade that usually has over 100 floats, live music, and special guests in West Peoria will be canceled again this year.

What was supposed to be the 50th anniversary of the 4th of July parade will have participants waiting another 365 days.

“It’s bittersweet there’s people you know I’ve probably missed 2 out of the 50 now and so it is something that means a lot and people are hurt and it wasn’t easy for us to say hey we’re not going to do it,” said West Peoria Mayor, James Dillon.

The West Peoria Mayor says it’s because of a reversed parade requirement. This means all floats must be stationary and parade-goers must drive through the parade. Dillon said it also means no veterans and special guests. After much debate and planning, he said this decision made the best sense.

“We have 100 plus entrants in the parade which would generate over 1000 people participants participating. you had to all be in your vehicle or on your floats and there was no throwing of candy or anything,” said Dillon.

Dillon said the 50th anniversary will be celebrated in 2022 and the committee is already planning for a big come back.