One Pan Turkey Pasta Bake

Ingredients:

12 ounces whole wheat pasta (or pasta of choice)

1 can reduce sodium cream of mushroom soup

2 1/2 cups 1% milk

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 cups shredded turkey

2 cups leftover green bean casserole or two cans green beans

Other optional veggies: carrots, mushrooms, peppers, spinach

1 1/2 cups shredded Italian cheese

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Add all ingredients except cheese to a 9×13 pan and stir until well combined.

Cover the dish as tightly as you can with foil. The foil must be tight in order to steam the pasta. Then, place it in the oven and bake for 40 minutes.

After 40 minutes, remove the foil and test the pasta to see if it is done, If it is still a bit tough, cover it and cook for an additional 5-10 minutes. If the pasta is fully cooked, sprinkle the cheese over top and bake for an additional 15 minutes uncovered, until the cheese is melted and browned.

