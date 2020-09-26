One pedestrian dead after a motorcycle accident

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a motorcycle early Saturday morning in Limestone Township.
According to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, sheriff deputies responded to a report of a person struck by a motorcycle around 12:30 a.m. on the 7400 block of W. Plank Rd.
The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. The motorcycle operator was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Sheriff Asbell says the investigation into the accident remains active.
