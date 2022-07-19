PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local families are getting ready for the new school year in a fun way.

Two state lawmakers hosted “One Peoria Back to School and Health Fair” in Glen Oak Park Tuesday.

The carnival-like event featured a backpack give away, as well as providing families with access to physicals and required vaccines for their kids before class starts again. Some attendees even received gas cards.

Families also had the opportunity to learn about the resources and services found around the Peoria area.

“We want to make sure that kids are ready on day one. We also want to make sure that kids have activities that they are involved with, they are connected to,” said State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria). Organizations in their neighborhood are going to make sure that they are learning, growing, and thriving right there in their own community. “

People started lining up for backpacks hours before the event began at noon, and many got their chance to get free school supplies and more at the community event.