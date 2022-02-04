One Peoria towing company is pulling cars out from the snow for free

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local towing company is coming to hundreds of drivers’ rescue this week as they help to pull out hundreds of cars stuck in the snow for free.

All Around Towing started pulling cars out at no cost starting Tuesday night, Feb. 2, in response to the severe winter storm in Central Illinois. So far, workers have pulled around 120 cars from the snow in the Tri-County area.

Matt Mackey, the owner of the company, said this is his way of giving back to the community. He said he’s in a better financial situation now, but he knows how it feels to struggle to pay bills on top of surprise costs, like having a car towed.

“I know it’s hard. You know, some families struggle and I don’t want to be the guy to take the last dollar from somebody,” Mackey said. “Like I said, some people just can’t afford it, and I don’t believe in leaving somebody stuck.”

Mackey said they’re pulling cars from the snow for free, but it will cost the person a fee to have it towed somewhere.

To learn more about All Around Towing and how to contact them, visit their Facebook page.