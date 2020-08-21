One person at Dunlap Grade School tests positive for COVID-19

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — At least one individual at Dunlap Grade School (DGS) has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.

DGS families were sent a letter from Acting Principal Stefanie Pitzer saying neither classrooms nor the school will be closing as a result of the positive case.

“I understand that it may be frustrating not knowing more details about the situation, however, we are bound to confidentiality for individual health situations,” Pitzer said.

“Just to be clear, we are not closing any classrooms or the school. I am confident that all proper disinfecting measures outlined in the letter are being followed and that our students remain safe. Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times.”

The school is coordinating with the Peoria County Public Health Department to monitor the person and begin contact tracing protocols. The individual has been asked to stay home and self-isolate.

The school is also getting a deep-cleaning and disinfection to combat the potential spread of the virus.

The letter can be viewed below:

