One person dead after a shooting Sunday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Peoria.

Police responded around 11:00 p.m. to the Landmark Apartments complex for a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired. One male was located unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 700 block of N. Shipman Street.

Police Spokesperson Amy Dotson said that the man was pronounced dead on the scene, and suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Any more information about the victim will be released by the Peoria County Coroner.

Dotson said there is no suspect information at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact Peoria Police or CrimeStoppers.