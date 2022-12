BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– One person is dead after a traffic crash near the area of Ireland Grove Road and Hershey Road, according to Bloomington Police Department’s Facebook page.

Around 7:02 p.m., Bloomington police were dispatched to the area, where the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as officers are still on the scene.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED