One person dead after shooting outside Bloomington bar

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in downtown Bloomington early Saturday morning.

Bloomington Police say Michael Bakana, 41, of Normal has been arrested for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm after allegedly shooting two people at 12:45 a.m. outside Daddio’s bar in the 500 block of Main Street in the downtown area.

Police say the two victims were both women. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident is believed to be isolated. Officers say the shooting happened after Bakana and the two victims got into a dispute.

Bakana was taken into custody without incident and transported to the McLean County Jail.