One person dead and one wounded in overnight Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. — (WMBD) A Peoria man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on Peoria’s southside.

33-year old Perry King was pronounced dead about 3:30 a.m. in the emergency room at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says King suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Peoria Police say they found King and another victim of a gunshot wound after responding to a shotspotter alert about 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Westmoreland. Officers say when they arrived there was a large crowd of about 200 people around a house in the area. They then located King in the driveway and the other victim in a yard across the street. The second victim was also transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Other area agencies assisted Peoria Police is breaking up the large crowd. Police say several vehicles in the area were struck by gunfire. Officers say no suspects have been identified.

An autopsy for King is set for Monday.