PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead and another is hurt in an overnight shooting.

Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth said officers responded to back-to-back Shot Spotter alerts in the area of W. Wiswall and Madison Park Terrace around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday.

Roth said two males were found with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead on scene, the other taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims’ ages are also unknown at this time.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is expected to send more details.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when more details are released.