One person dead, another hurt in Peoria

UPDATE: At 3:54 a.m. Peoria Police responded near the intersection of NE Jefferson and Green St for reports of a male down in the street.



“Officers arrived, they did locate a male down with obvious trauma about his body,” said Amy Dotson, Public Information Officer for the Peoria Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



“Our goal moving forward today is two-part,” said Jamie Harwood, Peoria County Coroner. “Number one is to make an identification. We couldn’t find any ID on the person… Second thing is autopsies. The autopsy will tell us exactly what happened to the individual today. We don’t know whether he was shot or stabbed. That’s still unbeknownst thus far.”

Harwood said he believes the victim is between ages 30 and 40.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Law enforcement are investigating two violent incidents in Peoria that left one person injured, and another dead.



Reports came in around 4:00 a.m. for a incident near the intersection of NE Jefferson and Green St.



Peoria Police Department shut down the 600 and 700 blocks of NE Jefferson between Green St. and Wayne St while officers on scene investigate.



A short time later, reports came in of a shooting by E Republic St and N Wisconsin Ave.



Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson says a male at the scene suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.



This story will be updated with more information when its available.