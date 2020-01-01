One person dead after New Year’s Eve shooting in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. — The Normal Police Department said a person has died from gunshot wounds after a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Police say a call came in just before 11:40 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the 1700 block of Putnam on Tuesday night. One person died in the shooting. Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The Normal Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue in Northwest Normal. Upon arrival, officers located one 17-year-old male victim lying in the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The NPD, and paramedics, from the Normal Fire Department, began immediate life-saving measures.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he passed away a short time later.

Representatives from the McLean County Coroner’s Office responded to the hospital and took custody of the deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for later Wednesday.

McLean County Coroner Coroner Kathy Yoder said the name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the family and the outcome of the autopsy.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was attending a large social gathering in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue. A disagreement between two groups escalated, resulting in shots being fired and the victim being struck. The incident was localized to individuals in these groups and not a random act directed toward the public in general, Yoder said.

This incident remains under investigation and the Normal Police Department, McLean County Coroner and State’s Attorney’s Offices are working jointly. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident should contact Detective Jason Hoollenkamp at (309) 454-9730 or Sergeant Rob Cherry at (309) 454-9726.

Those with any information can also contact the McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.

This story will be updated.