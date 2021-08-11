One person dies in early morning house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department pulled a victim out of a house fire early Wednesday morning.



The fire happened at a home located at 5006 N. Endres. Peoria Fire crews received a call of a structure fire just before 5:00 a.m.



When crews arrived at the scene, they found a home with smoke and flames coming out from the side and roof.

Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said a neighbor south of the building reported one person living at the address.

Following that, crews on scene made it into the home, and discovered one victim inside the residence.



First responders pulled the individual out of the home, and they were pronounced dead by the Peoria County Coroner. The individual “sustained injuries that were not compatible for life.”

Crews then used multiple attack lines to help extinguish the fire. It was under control at approximately 5:08 a.m.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The building has been deemed a total loss in terms of the estimated damage.

This story will be updated as more information is available.