PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Peoria Wednesday.

Peoria Police confirmed that just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of S. Oregon St.

A man was found shot in his ankle and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to recover.

The incident is still under investigation. WMBD News is still working to learn about suspect information.