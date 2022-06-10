PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday just after midnight.

Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth said officers responded to the gas station near the area of Main and Ellis for shots fired.

When officers arrived, a man suffered gunshot wounds to his left hand and wrist. He was then taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The victim told police he was shot by a man who fired a gun while driving.

So far, no arrests have been made and the Peoria Police Department is investigating.