PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in serious condition after a shooting near Kettelle and Shelley Streets Thursday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to a shot spotter in the area at 3:36 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told police that someone in a car fired shots out of the vehicle. One of the bullets struck a victim in the back, who is currently in serious condition.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.

