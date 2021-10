PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was hurt during a shooting early Friday morning.



The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on N. Lavalle Ct. Peoria Police responded to a call of gunshots fired.

A captain with the Peoria Police Department confirmed one person was hurt in the shooting.

The suspect was barricaded inside a residence and held a short standoff with police before surrendering.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.