PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Another person has been injured by gunfire in Peoria.

Peoria Police officers responded to back-to-back Shot Spotter alerts around 12:15 a.m. Friday. One on W. Krause Ave. and the other on W. Seibold St.

On W. Seibold St., a large crowd was outside a residence, with one person suffering a gunshot wound. No one inside the home was injured.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Police did not say where they were shot.

At this time, there is no suspect information or arrests made.

Peoria Police are investigating.