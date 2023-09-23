NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shots fired incident in the area of Woods Avenue and College Park Court in Normal Saturday.

According to a Normal police news release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 1:21 a.m. and located evidence of a shooting near an apartment complex.

There were originally no reported injuries, but officers eventually learned that one victim with a gunshot wound arrived at OSF St. Joseph Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a Facebook update from the Illinois State University Police Department, the shooting occurred after a fight broke out at a street party.

No arrests have been made at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Normal police detective Curry at 309-454-9535. Anonymous tips can be sent in the Normal police app.