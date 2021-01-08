One person injured in Peoria car accident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a car accident with injuries near 2800 SW Washington Friday.

Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada said they arrived at the scene around 1:50 p.m. where they found an unresponsive person trapped inside a vehicle.

Firefighters believe the vehicle suffered major damage after it struck a large semi-truck. Firefighters used the jaws of life to free the person trapped in the vehicle. The victim was free from the car about five minutes after firefighters arrived.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated when more information is available.