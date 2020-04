PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is recovering after being stabbed in the arm Saturday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 2200 block of N Knoxville for reports that a male victim had been stabbed in the arm. At this time it is unclear what caused the altercation.

Police have not released the victim’s identity but said he suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police did not confirm if they have a suspect in custody.