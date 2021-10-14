One person killed in early morning house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner confirmed one person was killed early Thursday morning in a house fire.

Local fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire on West Thrush Ave. near North Broadway St. around 6:00 a.m.

Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed a male between the ages of 30 and 40 was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was found inside the home.

Officials with the Peoria Fire Department said the fire was contained to the front bedroom of the home.

The incident remains under investigation.