LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Two cars hit the same deer while traveling on IL RT-71 Wednesday night, resulting in one person being killed.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a traffic accident on reports of two cars hitting a deer. The first one was traveling south when struck a deer that was on the road. The front left of the car was damaged but there were no injuries.

The second car was traveling north when it struck the same deer. The crash damaged the roof of the car and killed 21-year-old Arpankumar Patel of Ottawa.

The other two occupants were transported to Morris Hospital by EMS.

LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating.