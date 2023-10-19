MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police responded to a crash on Illinois Route 9 in the area west of N 2600 East Road in rural McLean County on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, troopers responded to the crash at approximately 7:14 a.m. after a report of a single-vehicle crash. The state police said 911 was notified thanks to an iPhone crash alert.

One person was taken to the hospital. An ISP spokesperson did not share the extent of the injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.