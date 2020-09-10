One person sent to the hospital after a Farmington Road truck accident

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was sent to the hospital after a truck accident near 11100 Farmington Rd Thursday.
According to a Peoria County Sheriff officer at the scene, the truck turned over in a ditch around 1:40 p.m.
One person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
