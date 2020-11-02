One person sent to the hospital after a school bus involved collision

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a collision between a school bus and a motorized bike in the area of William Kumpf Blvd and Romeo B. Garrett Monday.

According to Officer Amy Dotson, the collision happened around 7:24 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the motorized bike was trying to cross Romeo B. Garret while the bus was making a right turn. The motorized bike was southbound on a sidewalk on William Kumpf Blvd. When the motorist attempted to cross Romeo B. Garret, the bus and motorized bike collided, leaving the bike operator stuck underneath the bus.

The 31-year-old man riding the bike was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

There were 10 children on the bus. None of the children or the bus driver were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

