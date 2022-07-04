PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was shot around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning, July 4.

Officers were dispatched to Big Al’s on Jefferson Avenue to a report of shots fired. When Peoria police arrived, there were no victims at the property, according to Peoria Police Information Office Semone Roth.

Witnesses told officers an argument happened between some males outside the establishment and a short time later, officers were told a gunshot victim was dropped off at a local hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim’s name, age, and condition are unknown at this time.

There is currently no suspect information or arrests made, police are investigating the situation.