PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Pierson Hills apartment complex, according to Peoria police.

Officers were already headed to the 1700 block of North Great Oak Road just after noon on Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots west of their location, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

Officers rushed to where they heard the shots and saw several people running west across Great Oak Road and towards a wooded area.

While chasing someone, they found a blood trail that brought them a home in the 1600 block of Great Oak. There, they found a man inside who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The matter remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000