One person shot while walking in Peoria Thursday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being shot while walking the streets Thursday night in Peoria.

Peoria Police Spokesperson Amy Dotson said that officer responded to a local hospital just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim who arrived in a private vehicle.

Officers went to the hospital to learn what happened to the victim. They were told the victim was walking by Circle K on N. University St., next to W. McClure Ave., when they were shot in the torso.

Dotson said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

No suspect information is available.

The incident remains under investigation by Peoria Police.