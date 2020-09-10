One person suffers potentially life-threatening injury in Peoria shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A shooting near E. Frye and Atlantic Ave. left one person injured and headed to the hospital, Peoria police say.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson confirmed that a person standing on the 1200 block of E. Frye was struck in a drive-by shooting around 1:45 p.m. The victim was a male who was shot in the back. Multiple vehicles parked along the street were also struck.

Dotson said officers found the victim after arriving at the scene. She said Peoria firefighters spoke with the victim and determined that he had suffered a potentially life-threatening injury.

Peoria Firefighter Paramedics stabilized the victim and helped transport him to the hospital.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

