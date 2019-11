PEORIA, Ill.– One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after being trapped in a vehicle.

At approximately 9 p.m., Peoria Firefighter/Paramedics were dispatched to 300 NE Glen Oak for a two-car collision with rollover and entrapment.

Crews found a driver trapped with the car on its top.

The driver was transported to OSF St. Francis by AMT. His current condition is unknown at this time. The driver of the other vehicle refused treatment.

The scene has been cleared.