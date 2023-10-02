PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 740 Joan Ct. at approximately 12:08 p.m. on Monday.

According to a Peoria fire news release, when crews first arrived on the scene, they saw smoke on all floors of the four-story building. Crews located a fire on a stove in one of the apartments, with the fire extending to the cabinets above the stove.

A water extinguisher was used to put out the fire.

Most of the apartment’s residents evacuated before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported during this incident.

One occupant was displaced due to the fire, and the Red Cross was called to assist.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.