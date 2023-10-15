NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police officers were called to the 1200 block of West Hovey Ave. at 12:39 a.m. Saturday on a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded and were able to locate the victim who was then transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information on the incident, suspect, or victim at this time.

Normal police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact NPD Criminal Investigation Division at 309-454-9535.

Anonymous tips may be texted to 847411 by typing NORMALPD followed by a space and the tip information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.