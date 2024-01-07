EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From floral arrangements to wedding cakes and bridal gowns, planning a wedding can be extremely stressful.

The Elegant Bridal Expo is a one-stop shop for all things a bride might need when planning a wedding.

Hundreds of brides-to-be came out for the annual Elegant Bridal Expo at Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino.

The expo brings in more than 50 vendors that one may need when planning a wedding.

Ashley Peecher runs the Expo and said having all your wedding needs in one place can take a lot of the stress off of planning for the big day.

“We have caterers, photographers, DJs, florists,” said Peecher. “Anything you need for your wedding, we have it here and everyone can come, and they can plan their wedding pretty much in one day.”

The next Elegant Bridal Expo will be held in Bloomington on January 21st.