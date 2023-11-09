PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three high-school-age boys were shot at with one suffering a non-life-threatening injury while walking to school Thursday morning.

That’s what Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman said a few hours after the incident, which occurred as the boys were walking to Manual High School in the 2400 block of West Ann Street.

Roth said the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that six rounds had been fired. As of 10:30 a.m., no one has been taken into custody.

One of the boys, who was 17, was struck in the leg, She said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.