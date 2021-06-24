One Twin-Cities pet adoption center is getting additional resources thanks to local car dealership

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Staff with the Humane Society of Central Illinois were greeted with a donation of just over $3,000 Thursday afternoon, coming from Subaru of Bloomington-Normal.

“We partner with Subaru as a manufacturer, and through the dealership, through our employees, and our customers. The purchases of vehicles, and when customers come in to service their vehicles with us, we allocate some of those funds and we raise it up throughout the year, and then we come in and we donate the money to the shelter,” said Jose Chavez, Executive Manager of the dealership.

Shelter Manager Jane Kahman said donations and volunteer support are critical in helping them care for the animals.

“We don’t get any government money, so we truly are supported based on donations,” said Kahman.

She said the funds help provide for the needs of the animals they look after.

“Most of it goes towards the care of our animals, getting them spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for their forever homes,” said Kahman.

Chavez said presenting the check and then walking through the shelter was a good feeling.

“Seeing how your money is being put to work, to bring those pets to people’s homes, it’s a really warm feeling you get inside,” said Chavez.

Visit the Human Society of Central Illinois website to see how you can make a donation, or volunteer your time.