One Uptown Normal business owner petitioning for stricter zoning regulations for tobacco stores

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Jennifer Pirtz owns Uptown Dance, a dance school located in Uptown Normal.

After a new tobacco store, Indy Smoke Time, opened up a few doors down, Pirtz said she was surprised to find there weren’t stricter regulations regarding the zoning of tobacco stores in Normal.

“They’ve just advertised this as a family-friendly place, and I think everyone enjoys it down here, and I just think there’s a place for everything,” said Pirtz.

With those concerns, as well as concerns with window displays in tobacco shops, she created a petition. She’s now hoping to get the attention of leaders in Normal.

“I’m hoping we can work together to get the signage to be more appropriate, and as more spots become available, that we wouldn’t have more of the same thing on the street, cause there’s two already,” said Pirtz.

Amy Johnson, the parent of an uptown dance student, said the tobacco shops impede on the family friendly atmosphere in the area.

“All the great restaurants, and the cute shops, and the ice cream shops, and the museum, we just feel that, that kind of takes the family friendly element away from Uptown Normal,” said Johnson.

Leaders with the Town of Normal, as well as the owners of Indy Smoke Time, preferred not to comment.