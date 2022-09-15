PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to two Shot Spotter reports Wednesday night but have only discovered one victim and no suspects so far.

Peoria Police Department officers responded first to a 20-round Shot Spotter alert at approximately at 9:13 p.m., which occurred at the 1900 block of Lincoln.

The second Shot Spotter alert came moments later, said police, reporter that 10 rounds had been fired in the 1900 block of Howett.

No victims were located at either scene. However, police were later informed that an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-452, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.