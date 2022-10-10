EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) held their annual Central Illinois walk to end type 1 diabetes Sunday morning.

The two kilometer walk, called the 2022 JDRF One Walk, was held at the Eastside Centre where thousands of people showed up to support the cause or walk for somebody they know that is living with diabetes.

JDRF holds three walks in Illinois to raise money in hopes of finding a cure for type 1 diabetes. The first even takes place in Chicago, followed by one in Central Illinois and the last in the Chicago Suburbs.

Megyn Byrnes of JDRF Illinois said she wants people to recognize the gravity and seriousness of living with diabetes.

“Diabetes is a 365, 24/7 disease, and you need that insulin to survive. And it’s not an easy disease to live with. And we want to make life better for people now and in the future,” said Byrnes.

JDRF has raised $1.5 million so far. Their next One Walk will be in the Chicagoland Suburbs on Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m.