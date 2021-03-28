One year later, Riverside Community Church glad to be in-person for Palm Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local churches welcomed people through their doors today for Palm Sunday, a different sight than last year’s celebration. This year, churchgoers met in person.

Palm Sunday is the day most Christians believe kicks off the holiest week of the year leading up to Easter Sunday. Around the time last year, Riverside Community Church switched its services to all online according to lead pastor Michael Ritchason.

“A year ago, we had just moved to putting everything online, about three to four weeks into it,” Ritchason said.

But this year, as things opened up, Riverside Community Church reopened its doors to church members. Ritchason said preaching online in an all-virtual setting last year, during Easter, was difficult.

“We’re big on community here at Riverside and it’s hard to do that online strictly and just to see people we haven’t seen in awhile,” Ritchason said.

For services, members sit in every other row and socially distanced from other parties. The church also offers two different service times to help church members feel safe.

Janice Pierson a church member at Riverside Community Church said she feels a lot safer in person at places like church service than she did last year.

“At the very beginning, I just thought it would be a few weeks, but then as it went on, it looked like this might never be happening again,” Pierson said.

Pierson said at first she enjoyed watching online from her home, but eventually missed worshipping in person.

“You miss that fellowship of being together with other people,” Pierson said. “Although you couldn’t hug, just seeing their smiling faces through their eyes, it was just nice to be together.”

The church still offers all of its services online. For Easter next Sunday, April 4th Riverside is offering a 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. service.