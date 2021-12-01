O’Neil Pool project likely delayed due to increasing costs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s long-awaited rebuild of the O’Neil Park and Pool might be put on hold.

City staff said the project will likely be pushed back from its anticipated completion date of Memorial Day in 2022.

Interim Parks and Recreation Director Eric Veal said due to rising material costs, they can’t keep the project within budget if they wanted to complete it as anticipated.

He said much like lumber, everything is rising in costs including labor and materials.

“Things like aluminum and PVC throughout a pool project are seeing spikes. In addition, if we were to rush the project and try to get it done by spring or summer of next year, we would have to pay premium prices for labor because we’d be doing it over the winter,” Veal said.

Veal said the department has a responsibility of being “fiscally responsible” with city money and delaying it a year will allow them to do so.

He hopes the project is completed by Memorial Day 2023, if not sooner.