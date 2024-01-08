PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — An appointment that Pekin Mayor Mary Burress has lauded for his ability to listen and natural leadership qualities has been officially sworn in as a city council member.

Chris Onken, a physical education teacher and basketball coach at Pekin High School, now has a seat in the council chambers.

The council meeting on Monday started with his swearing-in. He was joined by family and friends for the occasion.

He was selected to sit between city council members Lloyd Orrick and Dave Nutter, who helped him get set up on his monitor.

Onken sat down with WMBD and said he hopes to be a calming presence on the city council.

“I would hope that I am a voice of reason. I know we are all not going to get along but hopefully we can come to some common ground, and hopefully I’m one of those people that can help do that,” he said.

Rick Hilst was the lone council member to vote no on his appointment.

In addition to Onken’s swearing in, city council also approved the sale of property to the Center for Prevention of Abuse. It will help the center rebuild and expand its current emergency shelter in Pekin.