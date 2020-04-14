Online concerts are benefiting the Boys & Girls Club in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A multi-week online concert series is raising money for the Boys & Girls of Bloomington-Normal.

Your Dinner & Our Show is hosted by the Bloomington Center for Performing arts and Friends of the Bloomington Center for Performing arts.

The 30-minute virtual shows help bring the arts to people while sheltering in place and give people a chance to donate to the Boys & Girls club to feed and engage youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomington Center for Performing arts Development Manager Cara Peterson said the concert series is a great way to entertain central Illinois.

“The Your Dinner & Our Show concert series is a great way to entertain plus educate central Illinois about these much-valued programs that help support our friends and neighbors,” Peterson said.

The concert series kicked off April 9, with an online performance by Christopher Clemens. The concert series plans to continue shows every Tuesday and Thursday in April.

The next performace will be Joe Palma 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Friends of the BCPA Facebook Page.

Donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal here.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected