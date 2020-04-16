Online, curbside Bloomington Farmers’ Market sees early success

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A week ago the Bloomington Farmers Market switched to an online format due to COVID-19, transforming the traditional setup to curbside pickup.

Economic Development Director in Bloomington, Melissa Hon says since then, the community support has been astounding and within minutes of the market going live orders were rolling in.

A total of 14 vendors are participating in the first-time online market format, including Above Normal Eggs, Azteca Pan, Dave’s Honey Bees, Dearing Country Farms, Destiny Meats, Drop Into Health, LLC., Huelskoetter Pork, Little River Farmstead, LLC., Pollen & Pasty, PrairiErth Farm, The Recipe Girls, Thompson Family Farm, Trimble’s Produce Farm, and Witzig Farm Meats.

Many of the vendors and farmers are seeing great success thus far.

“We really did not anticipate getting this many orders I don’t think, we all anticipated maybe we’d get 100 or 150 orders so we are just so pleasantly surprised at the amount of orders we’ve received and that we are able to help our local vendors and farmers,” said Hon.

Online ordering closed Thursday at noon.

Order pickup is this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside Grossinger Motors Arena on Lee street.

Hon says with uncertainty looming over the start of the May outdoor Farmers’ Market season, continuing this online ordering and curbside pickup format is likely to continue.