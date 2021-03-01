Online survey for community input on next Peoria Police Chief

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria wants to hear from the community about what residents want in the next Chief of Police.

The City is offering an online survey that community members can fill out with questions ranging from thoughts on policing and leadership qualities.

Those who do not have internet access can go to any Peoria Public Library location to fill out a paper copy or use a library computer starting Monday, March 1st. The survey will be available until the end of the day March 19th.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich is encouraging residents to participate.

“We understand how important the role of Policing is in our community. We are looking for robust participation from across our City. The input that is provided will be vital to the search committee when they go forward with the interview process.” City Manager Patrick Urich

The link to the online survey can be found HERE.

Former Police Chief, Loren Marion III, retired on January 22nd, 2021.