PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – There are now more bridal options coming to central Illinois.

“Every time a bride says yes, I still get that like tingly feeling. The butterflies cuz it’s so exciting when somebody says yes, and you know, they got to have that moment in your space,” said Jennifer Hinman, the owner of the new Cloud Nine Bridal Boutique in Peoria.

The store has expanded and moved to a new space within Bremer Plaza.

Hinman said, “Everything is on the same level. So before we had to have our bridesmaids and our tuxes in the basement, so we’re so happy to have them on the same level here.”

Hinman is preparing to celebrate the shop’s grand reopening this Friday from 4-7 p.m.

“We want everybody to feel at home. We want them to feel love and just be welcomed into our space. We want to be an extension of your family,” she said.

From bridal and groom attire to even prom selections now, there are more options for customers to choose from for their big day.

“I just kind of wanted to take it to the next level,” said Hinman. “Offer a little bit more for our customers in the central Illinois area.”

For Jennifer, that “yes” moment never gets old.

“Weddings are all about love and happiness, and ultimately it’s about a wonderful marriage. And so just being a small part of having a fantastic marriage is what it’s all about,” Hinman said.

Cloud Nine Bridal Boutique is located at 4711 N. University St. in Peoria.